Davido stuns as he walks the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

In the viral videos, Davido was seen dressed in a stunning piece from his friend Ugo Monye's new collection, which was being exhibited at the critically acclaimed fashion show. Ugo Monye, who designed Davido's looks for his traditional wedding in June 2024, also walked the runway during the exhibition.

The singer rocked a brown traditional piece from head to toe, paired with a breath-taking walking stick. This is Davido’s second time on the runway, following his 2022 debut when he walked for Puma at the New York Fashion Week in a custom tracksuit.

Nigerian's took to social media to react to his appearance at the fashion event, drumming their support for Davido.

A person wrote, "One thing about Davido, he takes his job very seriously, and he understands visibility in Showbiz. He’s the GOAT, no doubt!!!"

"Davido is the kind of friend everyone wishes for in his circle, always coming through for his homies😍😍" said another.

"Them even put him music for background 😂😂😂, na fashion week Abi na film premier una gather Dey do there 😂😂😂😂, said one Instagram user and another wrote, "Man like OBO. A very supportive friend and boss, always carrying everyone along. God keep blessing David Adekeke"