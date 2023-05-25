The sports category has moved to a new website.

Cuppy brags about being fully booked and busy

Anna Ajayi

The Nigerian DJ has shared details of her exciting summer holiday plans.

DJ Cuppy is booked and busy all summer long [Instagram]
DJ Cuppy is booked and busy all summer long [Instagram]

She has shared a glimpse of her summer holiday plans in a recent Instagram post that has stirred up excitement among her fans.

The daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola will be working and enjoying a fabulous summer in the sun-drenched Monte Carlo, Monaco.

In a stunning photo shared on her Instagram page, Cuppy showcased her DJ skills at a gig, dressed in an elegant blue gown that perfectly complemented her vibrant personality.

Her Instagram post revealed her excitement as she proclaimed herself to be "fully booked and busy all summer".

Her post garnered a lot of reactions online with fans expressing their awe and admiration. One fan exclaimed: "Blue us away Cups.", while another commented, "No 1 the rest are just copy copy".

But that's not all that Cuppy has been up to. The DJ decided to undergo a bold transformation, embracing a striking new black hairstyle with a touch of pink at the tip.

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, famously known as DJ Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey and producer.






