Cooking Nigerian foods relaxes me and keeps me centred - Ayra Starr

One thing about Ayra, give her Yam and Egg anytime, any day!

The singer, who has always been open about her love for Nigerian food, especially yam and egg, stressed that while on the road she prefers home-cooked meals. Speaking during an interactive sit down with fellow singer Coco Jones, the pair discussed their music, career progression, and even their preferred ways of unwinding after stressful days.

“One thing I’m going to do when I’m on the road is to make sure to have a TV show so I can disappear for three minutes to watch it; I'd watch it on my phone,” she said, emphasising the importance of finding small moments of relaxation.

She added, "I also try to eat Nigerian food wherever I am because it keeps me happy. I be like, 'I don't want to eat burgers again. Are we eating burgers again?' please."

Ayra Starr opened up about how cooking puts her at peace, saying, "Sometimes I just want to eat my food, and sometimes I try to stay in serviced apartments whenever I can so that I can cook. I feel like that keeps me and centres me. So even if I'm tired from a shoe and it's late, even if it's 9, 10, or 11 p.m., cooking is relaxing for me."

The singer further noted that even when her career gets overwhelming, her family and friends understand and also keep her grounded.

She explained, "Thank God for my friends, they don't leave me alone. We have group chats, and I still try to involve them in my life, but they get it. Sometimes I just disappear when it becomes overwhelming."

Cooking Nigerian foods relaxes me and keeps me centred - Ayra Starr

