Nigerian child comedienne, Emmanuella has built a house for her mother.

The child star took to her Instagram page on Friday, November 13, 2020, where she shared photos of the newly built bungalow.

"I built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragement, and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Don't worry it won't make us go to hell🤣🤣🤣🤣 my super Christmas mummy. I love you," she captioned the photos.

Emmanuella's mum couldn't hide her joy as they took a tour around the tastefully furnished house.

Born Emmanuella Samuel, the child star is a YouTube child comedienne on Mark Angel's YouTube channel.

She became well known after the comedy skit "This Is Not My Real Face Oh", in which she was making jokes about a headmistress to her fellow students without knowing the student was the child of the headmistress