Comedian Lasisi Elenu loses mum

The popular skit maker announced the sad passing away of his mother Madam Grace Osaivbie Afolabi via his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

"So this is truly how it feels to lose someone so precious to you. This is the saddest moment of my life. With so much pain and a heavy heart I say Rest In Peace Mummy. “ Madam Grace Osaivbie Afolabi” is gone!!" he wrote.

"You were my biggest fan. You laughed to the littlest things I did or said, even after you couldn’t control your laughs, there were still so many things I knew “Yeah this would naturally make Mummy laugh”

"Damn you were strong, too strong, You fought sickness for so long. You fought and gave all you could. The world was so unfair to you for so long, You battled illness for too long. Times you ought to have spent in joy and celebration with your family, you spent fighting for your life."

"No one ever truly knows the pain we all go through individually even while fronting a smile to the public. Mama Itohan was a strong woman, she was sick for so many years and I lost her to death. “Damn your death” I wished she enjoyed life more, not in sickness and pain But in sound health."

"The last 1 month was too tough on YOU. YOU went through so much pain in the hospital and the last words YOU kept saying each time YOU managed to talk was “I want to go home” I will miss YOU. You gave me so much memories, Growing up with you was like a movie. One that I have in time shared with the world and putting smiles on their faces."

"Mummy, even on your sickbed the world knew you, I made sure of that. I made sure to tell the world about you through my jokes and they LOVE YOU. even before you left us, all the years you have been sick in and out of the hospital the world knew you as Mama Lasisi, Mama Itohan, The strong and funny woman with the white towel that’s always about to fall loose."

"I will continue to make you proud Mama. Damn, I’m in pain, But if Mama Lasisi was here YOU would have said Osalobua Lahor “Rest In Peace “ Madam Grace Osaivbie Afolabi” #weloveyou #RIP #mamalasisi #number1fan."