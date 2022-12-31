ADVERTISEMENT
Chimamanda bags chieftaincy title in hometown

Babatunde Lawal

"Odeluwa Abba: She who writes for the world"

Congratulations are in order as popular writer and novelist Chimamanda Adichie has been conferred an Igbo chieftaincy title in her hometown, Abba.

The "Half of a Yellow Sun" writer is from Anambra State, and on Friday, December 30, she was honoured with the title "Odeluwa Abba," which means she who writes for the world.

Several dignitaries, including the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, were present at the ceremony.

Announcing the good news was a Facebook user, Uche Nworah, who shared photos from the ceremony and wrote, "Award-winning novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, was on Friday honoured by her native Abba hometown, Njikoka LGA, Anambra State, with the chieftaincy title of "odelwa" (she who writes for the world).

Adichie is known for her fiction, nonfiction, and short story writing.

She was referred to in The Times Literary Supplement as "the most prominent" of a "procession of critically acclaimed young anglophone authors [that] is succeeding in introducing a new generation of readers to African literature," particularly in her second country, the United States.

Congratulations, Adichie, from all of us at Pulse.

See photos:

