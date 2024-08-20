ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chike gifts fan ₦100k for laptop after 6 days of begging on Twitter

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The fan says the laptop would be of great help for his project.

Chike sends a generous donation to a fan [Instagram/Officialchike]
Chike sends a generous donation to a fan [Instagram/Officialchike]

Recommended articles

On August 19, 2024, an X user, who had spent the previous days tagging the singer for assistance, posted in his usual fashion.

He wrote, "Day 6 of asking my idolo for help @Officialchike. God bless ur beautiful voice, sir. A laptop is all I need, sir."

Chike asks the fan for his account details [X/Officialchike]
Chike asks the fan for his account details [X/Officialchike] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The singer finally responded to the fan, saying, "Send your bank account," after which the fan wrote his account number.

Within time, Chike made the transfer and the fan expressed his appreciation, in another post that contained the transfer receipt.

He said, "Thank you very much, sir. This would go a long way for my project. Make God continue to bless you, sir."

The fan thanks Chike [X/Officialchike]
The fan thanks Chike [X/Officialchike] Pulse Nigeria

Chike's offer comes after the controversy he faced over giving a troll money. The back and forth began when the troll claimed that he got his fame from the late singer Mohbad.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Chike sought to silence the hater by requesting his account number, after which he promptly sent him the ₦1 million and tagged him "Hunger Boy."

"Now I doubt your mother even made you right . If she didn’t teach you manners she should have taught you research. I will send you like 1M now, make hunger comot your eye make you see road but your account fit collapse. Let the good guy rest in peace.I know say na hunger. Hunger boy , Oya and eat," Chike wrote.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chike gifts fan ₦100k for laptop after 6 days of begging on Twitter

Chike gifts fan ₦100k for laptop after 6 days of begging on Twitter

Nelita wins ‘BBNaija’ Head of House for second straight week

Nelita wins ‘BBNaija’ Head of House for second straight week

Nollywood star Wale Ojo to direct new film 'This Is Not a Nollywood Movie'

Nollywood star Wale Ojo to direct new film 'This Is Not a Nollywood Movie'

Flavour narrates how he used to charge ₦5,000 per beat before becoming famous

Flavour narrates how he used to charge ₦5,000 per beat before becoming famous

'If you position any film well, Nigerians will watch' — Filmone official says

'If you position any film well, Nigerians will watch' — Filmone official says

'BBNaija' housemate becomes father of twin boys as he remains on reality show

'BBNaija' housemate becomes father of twin boys as he remains on reality show

I don't like it when I meet a girl and her nails aren't done - Ruger

I don't like it when I meet a girl and her nails aren't done - Ruger

Ayra Starr, Rema, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Lil Wayne perform at Afro Nation Detroit

Ayra Starr, Rema, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Lil Wayne perform at Afro Nation Detroit

They said that I used my wife for rituals when she fell ill - Obi Cubana

They said that I used my wife for rituals when she fell ill - Obi Cubana

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ini Dima-Okojie would no longer eat bread cheese, milk, refined sugar, rice and other foods [Instagram/Inidimiokojie]

Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

Chike recently went viral for sending a Twitter troll ₦1 million to shut him up [Instagram/officialchike]

Here is why your fave celebrities don't always handle their social media

Shatta Wale tackles Sarkodie for comparing himself to Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy

Shatta Wale throws shade at Sarkodie, says he is focused on houses not cars

Paul Okoye and his 24 year-old-wife Ifeoma [Ivy_Zenny]

1 Kobo you no go see - Paul Okoye's wife, Ivy Zenny tells trolls