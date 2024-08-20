Chike gifts fan ₦100k for laptop after 6 days of begging on Twitter

On August 19, 2024, an X user, who had spent the previous days tagging the singer for assistance, posted in his usual fashion.

He wrote, "Day 6 of asking my idolo for help @Officialchike. God bless ur beautiful voice, sir. A laptop is all I need, sir."

The singer finally responded to the fan, saying, "Send your bank account," after which the fan wrote his account number.

Within time, Chike made the transfer and the fan expressed his appreciation, in another post that contained the transfer receipt.

He said, "Thank you very much, sir. This would go a long way for my project. Make God continue to bless you, sir."

Chike's offer comes after the controversy he faced over giving a troll money. The back and forth began when the troll claimed that he got his fame from the late singer Mohbad.

In response, Chike sought to silence the hater by requesting his account number, after which he promptly sent him the ₦1 million and tagged him "Hunger Boy."