Nigerian rapper, Jesse Garba Abaga, popularly known as Jesse Jagz, is officially married.

The music star tied the knot with his girlfriend, Tolu back in July at a private wedding ceremony.

Photos of the wedding surfaced on the Internet on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Pulse reached out to the rapper's team and, they confirmed that the wedding took place back in July.

According to his team, the couple had a private wedding ceremony in Jos, Plateau state.

Congratulations to the Abagas from all of us at Pulse.

Jagz is a Nigerian rapper, record producer, and songwriter.

He signed a record deal with Chocolate City in 2010 and released his debut studio album Jag of All Tradez that same year.

Jagz left ChocCity in 2013 and returned to the label in 2015.