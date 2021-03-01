Nigerian rapper CDQ has called out his colleague Burna Boy for disrespecting former Super Eagles player, Obafemi Martins.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Monday, March 1, 2021, where he slammed Burna Boy and his crew for their attitude towards the footballer.

"I still can’t phantom this an artist just disrespected Obagoal on thinking he’s now bigger n say e don get mouth pass Obafemi Martins and I imagine how he was able to go back home n sleep comfortably without conscience in this same Lagos igbagbè manshe awa eda ooo," he tweeted.

"Burna for the first time I’m disappointed in u!!!!! U and ur boys need to go apologize to Obagoal now! No let dem dey deceive u wit ur village title say african gi-ant com dey disrespect Oba Eko lonpe bi. Obafemi Martins is not anybody’s mate if we dey cry make we dey see."

It is not clear where and when the celebrities had the altercation.