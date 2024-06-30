Burna Boy, Wizkid and 8 other Nigerian celebrities born in July

July, the seventh month of the year, is also the birth month of many famous celebrities. July babies fall under the Cancer star sign when born between July 1-22 and Leo star signs from July 23- 31.
From movie stars to musicians, these July-born stars light up the entertainment world with their talent and charm. Let's take a closer look at some of the stars who celebrate their birthdays during this vibrant month.
Here are some Nigerian celebrities born in July
Burna Boy - July 2
Johnny Drille- July 5
Richard Mofe-Damijo - July 6
Olu Jacobs - July 11
Rita Dominic- July 12
Okechukwu Ukeje, aka OC Ukeje - July 15
WizKid - July 16
Kate Henshaw- July 19
Ckay- July 16
Mr Eazi- July 19