Nigerian singer and Grammy awards nominee, Burna Boy has turned down activist, Omoyele Sowore's invitation to joined a planned anti-government protest.

Sowore took to Twitter on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, where he tried to woo the music star to join a planned protest billed to hold on the country's independence day anniversary.

"Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow," he tweeted.

In his response, the music star dismissed the invitation insisting that all politicians (Including Sowore) are all the same.

"Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so Funny, You politicians are ALL the same (especially in Nigeria) and Frankly, I don’t trust none of you.@YeleSowore," he tweeted.

Sowore and his group are planning a nationwide protest on October 1, to demand for government's accountability of its citizens.

Several hashtags have been generated by the activist and his group on social media including the popular #OccupyNigeria.

Sowore is a Nigerian human rights activist, pro-democracy campaigner, former presidential candidate, and founder of an online news agency Sahara Reporters.