Nigerian singer Burna Boy is presently in Ghana with his bae Stefflon Don, as they holiday together.

In a video, that has seen gone viral. the two were spotted at a beach in the West African country having a swell time.

The music star gushed as his girlfriend rode on a horse as they took a walk along the beach.

This is probably the first time Burna Boy and Stefflon Don will be spotted in public since the cheating allegation levelled against him.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, a young lady based in the United Kingdom, Jo Pearl, alleged that she has been in a relationship with the music star for two years.

Stefflon Don, her boyfriend, Burna Boy and the alleged side chic, Jo Pearl [Instagram/StefflonDon] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/JoPearl]

In two videos on her Instagram page, the 23-year-old narrated how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating Stefflon Don.