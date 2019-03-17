He mentioned this in a comment on his Instastory when he was commending the rapper for being part of the most selling femcees in the year 2019. She occupied the third spot with a million records sold so far.

She appeared behind Nicki Minaj and Cardi B who are in the second and first positions with 5 and 8 million records respectively.

"Wifey not playing with no one out here," Burna Boy shares about Stefflon Don who was featured in a remix of Mariah Carey's 'A No No' that was released on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Between Burna Boy and the rapper, there has been good vibe since she surfaced on the singer's chest in February.

For the celebration on Valentine's Day, he reportedly bought her some presents. With Stefflon Don, he seems to be revealing a vulnerability that has been surprising.