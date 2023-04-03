The sports category has moved to a new website.
Bovi speaks on why he is no longer close to Basketmouth

Babatunde Lawal

This comes after AY Comedian also spoke about his rocky relationship with Basketmouth.

Bovi revealed during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jidenowo that he no longer maintains a friendship with Basketmouth since the latter chose to put more of an emphasis on himself and his business.

He said that the extent to which his friendship with Basketmouth may go is limited. Bovi compared their current relationship to their prior one and asserted that the earlier phase was only a passing phase.

"There's a limit to how far certain people can take you, and the time will come when you have to get up and move on to break new ground. So that's it," he said.

When asked if he misses their friendship, Bovi said, "I think it was a phase, so now we are unto new phases, that's it for me. Priority changes as we go every day. Right now, I just want to do things that make me happy and make sure that my immediate constituency is happy, which is my family, so priority changes."

This is coming after AY Comedian opened up about his long-time beef with his colleague Basket Mouth.

AY discussed how Basketmouth used to help him get connected with events when he was just getting started in the comedy business and how ₦30,000 caused the breakup in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

