Bovi speaks on why he is no longer close to Basketmouth

Bovi revealed during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jidenowo that he no longer maintains a friendship with Basketmouth since the latter chose to put more of an emphasis on himself and his business.

He said that the extent to which his friendship with Basketmouth may go is limited. Bovi compared their current relationship to their prior one and asserted that the earlier phase was only a passing phase.

"There's a limit to how far certain people can take you, and the time will come when you have to get up and move on to break new ground. So that's it," he said.

When asked if he misses their friendship, Bovi said, "I think it was a phase, so now we are unto new phases, that's it for me. Priority changes as we go every day. Right now, I just want to do things that make me happy and make sure that my immediate constituency is happy, which is my family, so priority changes."

This is coming after AY Comedian opened up about his long-time beef with his colleague Basket Mouth.