According to TMZ, the reality star and model got her admissions letter Monday, inviting her to take a course called Business Analytics teaching students how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions.

Blac Chyna is expected to take part in classes which are expected to last for 40 hours in 8 weeks and she is pretty excited to be making a very important life decision.

"I am working to be the best me. Where I'm at now is a stage of realization and growth! I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I'm excited for the next chapter," she said.

Not the kind of news you'd hear every day especially coming from Blac Chyna who has in the last couple of years been embroiled in controversies. However, Blac Chyna isn't the only reality TV star going back to school as we can all recall that a few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian announced that she was getting a law degree!

Kim Kardashian is studying to become a lawyer very soon

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian's lawyer, Shawn Holley says the reality TV star has always had a thing for the law profession and becoming a justice warrior. Apparently thrilled at the idea of becoming a good lawyer, Kim Kardashian is presently planning to become a lawyer, something she plans to achieve in the next three years. Kim Kardashian had revealed in a Vogue profile her aspirations to become a lawyer.

She has begun a 4-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco-based law firm which she got started last summer with support and consulting from Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson.

We aren't surprised by this move as it is common knowledge that the law profession made the Kardashians famous in the first place. Remember Robert Kardashian, who was OJ Simpson's lawyer and friend? Yea...that's Kim's dad. The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree.