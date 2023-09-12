ADVERTISEMENT
Being faithful in marriage is hard - Richard Mofe-Damijo

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also attested that women these days are like Delilah.

Richard Mofe Damijo also urged men to be steadfast in their responsibilities as husbands[Instagram/MofeDamijo]
Richard Mofe Damijo also urged men to be steadfast in their responsibilities as husbands[Instagram/MofeDamijo]

The actor made this assertion during a recent interview with popular comedian Teju Babyface where he was asked his opinion on the subject matter of marriage and remaining faithful. He went on to say that married men are often targets of women with ill intentions, and it is hard to shake off.

RMD began by saying, "It is very hard, let's face it. Every one of us that is married, we are the target, I mean look at women, how can we escape it."

Going on, he likened those women to biblical figures with ill intentions who plotted the downfall of men in the Bible, women like Jezebel and Delilah. He then noted that the only way to circumvent the efforts of women like those is to shoot them down with authority.

"Women are like Jezebel, they are like Delilah. They prepare The only way you can perpetuate the real intentions of the enemy is to constantly aim at the image of God or the symbol of authority at any time, you shoot it down," he stated.

RMD went further to liken the situation to that of being a commander in the army, stressing that men have to stand strong in the face of adversity. He also noted that men should fill their wives in when they come across challenges as such, and also protect themselves against Jezebel-like women.

He and his wife have been married for 22 good years [Premium times]
He and his wife have been married for 22 good years [Premium times]

He said, "It's like being a general , it's like being a commander in a battlefield. You drop and the battalion scatters. It is very difficult, you have to get to a point where your wife understands what she is up against as well because if she is not up to speed or up to date on what she is up against then your flanks are open. I don't go to clubs unless I am entertaining people from out of town or if I have work. If I go, it means I have my flanks protected and I'm sure I'd leave there unscathed no matter what happens."

The veteran also asserted that women who prefer to leave their husbands after one case of infidelity are not grounded.

See the full interview below:

