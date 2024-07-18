RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi

She states that she is actually a very hands-on mum.

Speaking on the recent episode of The Roadshow on Cool FM, Simi revealed that she used to be under the impression that she would be the type of mother with multiple nannies for her kids.

The host asked, "What is one thing that you have said, 'It will never be me' but it's so you right now?"

After some thought, she responded, saying, "Before I had my daughter, I used to say that I would have five nannies and my nanny would have a nanny; that's not the case."

Simi revealed that, contrary to her initial plans, she only gets nannies for her daughter Adejare when they come to Nigeria.

She explained, "I'm super hands-on. In fact, when we're in the States, I don't have any nannies, but here I have someone to watch her when I have to work because I'm busier here than there. That's just not the kind of mum I ended up being."

I was so certain back then that I was like, 'I will have two nannies and those nannies will have a nanny and their nannies will have nannies too'. I shouldn't have thought that, though, knowing me, I really shouldn't have," she said in between laughter.

"In the past few years, have you picked up new skills or hobbies that aren't music?" the host asked, switching the topic.

"I'm trying to write a book, a novel. I used to say that if I wasn't an artiste I would probably be a novelist. Maybe some romance. Some fantasy, some suspense. I also want to work on a children's project; it's an untapped market," Simi said.

