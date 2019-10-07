Venita Akpofure has finally responded to the comments credited to Omashola during Sunday's finale of Big Brother Naija 'Pepper Dem' Season 4.

The actress turned reality TV star made this known while reacting to a comment shared by one of her fans via her Instagram page on Monday, October 7, 2019. Venita had shared a tweet about respecting boundaries and accepting rejection when dealing with a woman.

The fan had appealed to her not react to Omashola's statement after he was evicted from the reality TV show.

"Please if this is about Yesterday’s talk, please I beg you let it go! Person not worth it, comment dumb! I wish you knew where you are placed in our eyes. Lion no Dey follow pig drag gutter o. ❤️," the fan wrote.

It didn't take long before Venita responded to her fan's statement and she came out clean about what she felt for Omashola.

"@home_of_acessories You don’t get to physically be inappropriate or verbally abusive to any woman based on rejection. I listed all the good qualities of this man as to why he should be in the finale. Gave him the most of my coin. Was the only housemate to support him physically during a challenge he felt disadvantaged due to injury. I was very defensive during workout with one of our trainers. Yes, we may have not always seen eye to eye. But you don’t get to slander me for over 2 months straight. What is the BASIS of the bitterness?!," she responded.

It would be recalled that during the reality TV show which lasted for 99 days, Omashola and Venita had a very cordial relationship which however had some of its ups and downs. The show, however, ended on Sunday, October 6, 2019, with Mercy emerging winner.

BBNaija 2019: Mercy wins the Pepper Dem edition

Mercy has emerged the winner of the BBNaija 2019 tagged Pepper Dem after spending 99 days in the house. [Multichoice]

Mercy becomes the first female ever to win the BBNaija reality TV show since it began over a decade ago. Mercy, who is the last female housemate standing after spending a total of 99 days - 14 weeks - in the house, has won herself the grand prize of N60 million.

On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Seyi, Omashola, and Frodd from the Big Brother House. The last five housemates were Mercy, Frodd, Mike, Omashola, and Seyi.

Seyi was evicted as the 21st housemate leaving the house while Omashola emerged the 22nd housemate to be evicted from the house.