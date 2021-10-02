RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Tochi celebrates as he gets brand new Toyota Hilux truck gift

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star gets a gift a year after he featured in Big Brother Naija.

Reality TV star Tochi and his new truck [Instagram/TochiOfficial]
Tochi, a former housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija has been gifted with a brand new Toyota Hilux truck.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram on Saturday, October 2, 2021, where he shared photos of the truck.

"Man no be God!!! 🙌🏽🙏🏽 A failure today!!! A winner tomorrow 🙏🏽 He works in mysterious ways!!" he captioned the photos.

While presenting the gift, a friend of the reality TV star acknowledged his personality and strives towards success as one of the reasons behind their decision to gift him with the truck.

A visibly shocked and excited Tochi could not hide his joy as he celebrated and showed off his truck.

Tochi was one of the housemates from the fifth season of the reality TV show.

