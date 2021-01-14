Former Big Brother Naija housemate Natacha Akide also known as Tacha has called out some fans of the reality TV show who have become notorious for cyberbullying.

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Thursday, January 14, 2021, the reality TV star called out those who she perceived as cyberbullies but were remorseful over the death of a young man, Dele, who was declared missing a few days ago.

"Can’t believe cyberbullies and Trolls are typing RIP DELE. But It won't even take till tomorrow morning and your clown asses will be in comment sections wishing people you don't like death!! Be kind with your words!!! Depression is REAL," she tweeted.

ALSO READ: BBNaija's Tacha says some people are working tirelessly to see her fail

"You go around wishing death on people, people struggling through life, People bottling themselves up! People only trying to survive, people who just want a better life for themselves! all for a SHOW! A show you don’t make coins from! May NEMESES CATCH UP WITH YOU!"

"We went through a tough 2020! It’s alarming how lessons weren’t learnt.. you turn to real-life Devils to prove how much you hate, you lose your sense of reasoning, you lose your conscience! All for a SHOW?! Tell me, How much do you get paid to be this inhuman?? I’ll double it."

The reality TV star's tweets are coming on the heels of the digital strategist, Dele, who committed suicide after dealing with depression for years.