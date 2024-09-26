ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Shaun reveals why he does not care about team Doublekay

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He says he does not care about them.

Shaun wants Wanni to win this season of BBNaija [Instgaram/Shaunokojie]
Shaun wants Wanni to win this season of BBNaija [Instgaram/Shaunokojie]

During his post-eviction interview on Outsyd by Pulse, when asked about his feelings towards team Doublekay' consisting of Kellyrae and his wife Kassia, Shaun did not hold back.

He stated, "I don't have anything against Doublekay! I gave nothing personal against them, I mean, Kellyrae nominated me twice; do they expect me to be happy about Doublekay?"

"I don't give a fuck about Doublekay at all; excuse my language. They nominated me twice so I'm not going to be pleased about it," he added firmly.

Shaun was also asked what he would change if he got the opportunity to return to the house and in response, he asserted his commitment to authenticity.

"I wouldn't change anything if I could go back into the house. I was completely myself from the start to the finish and it got me through. I would hate to have been any different and have people question me, that's not who I am," he explained.

He acknowledged that opinions about him vary, saying, “Some people like me, and some don’t, and I appreciate them all. All are welcome.”

Shaun also sent an encouraging message to Wanni, who is still in the house: "I would send a message to Wanni obviously and I'd tell her to stay strong. I'm rooting for her to win the show, I think everybody knows the answer to that. They should keep the money for her, nobody else should win."

See the full interviews below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

My father thought I was the kid from hell - Charly Boy