BBNaija's Neo celebrates 30th birthday with sizzling royalty-themed pictures

The reality TV star, known for his charm and charisma, took to social media on July 1, 2024, to express his joy at reaching his significant age milestone. Captioning his post with a simple yet heartfelt message, Neo wrote, "So happy I’m thirty."

In the birthday pictures, Neo exuded elegance in elaborate royal attire—a dazzling gold ensemble with a bejewelled golden crown to match, while sitting on a golden throne.

His captivating post instantly garnered birthday wishes and goodwill from fans, followers, and celebrities alike.

Social media influencer Diiadem commented, "Welcome to the 3rd floor, brother! Happy birthday 🎉🎈🎁🎊🎂

Fellow BBNaija star Mercy Eke said, "Happiest birthday, oracle 🔥🎂 God bless your new age ❤️"

"Happy Birthday, Drip King, blessings upon blessings ❤️," BBNaija star Wathoni commented, wishing him well.

Another fellow reality TV star, Tochi, commented, "Happy birthday, my bro."

Neo's fans also took time to celebrate him, flooding the comment section with celebratory messages. An excited fan commented, "Moboooooorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr ❤🔥🙌 Happy birthday, Neo Mobor Akpofure. God bless you. #Neobig30#"

Another fan commented, "I’m dazed 😵‍💫. Happy birthday," and another said, "Happy birthday, bro. Wishing you u long life and prosperity."