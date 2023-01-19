ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Ka3na threatens to expose married men in her DM

Babatunde Lawal

She threatened to let it all out in 24 hours.

Ex-Big BBNaija housemate Ka3na has threatened to expose all the married men in her DM who have been disturbing her for a relationship.

She said she doesn't understand how married men can leave their family and come after her.

The reality TV star noted that the men had better negotiate with her or risk going viral for the wrong reasons.

In her words, "The next 24 hours I'm gonna expose all the married men in my DM. Enough is enough. How dare you have such beautiful family on your page and you're busy doing the devil's work in my DM. The audacity. Come back to my DM let's negotiate or you will blow for the wrong reason."

Ka3na was a housemate on Africa's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, in the Lockdown 2020 edition. She describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life.

