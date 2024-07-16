BBNaija's Erica laments after her business class ticket gets downgraded to economy

In the late hours of July 16, 2024, the reality TV star went on Instagram Live to passionately narrate the incident to her followers. "His name is Stanley and he's from British Airways," she began. "I paid for business class and they are trying to downgrade me to economy and I didn't come late."

Erica expressed her frustration and alleged unfair treatment. "What happened before? I wasn't recording; I was on my own and then you called a uniformed person on me and said I was recording," she recounted. "Now that I'm recording, even if you guys want to do anything to me, if you want to shoot me, everybody can see what you're doing. Let me see what you guys want to do."

During the livestream, she was seen surrounded by airport staff and men in uniform trying to calm her down; however, she reminded them of the thousands of followers witnessing the injustice via her livestream.

She added, "You have not seen the mad side of me in four years and now it's out. I've been nice since and the niceness isn't getting me anywhere but now I have to be nasty."

Standing her ground, she told the airport staff to revert her ticket to business class, which she initially paid for.