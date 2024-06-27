ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Daniella breaks her silence after escaping kidnapping attempt

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that the cab driver has been apprehended.

Daniella peters [Instagram/Daniellapeters_official]
Daniella peters [Instagram/Daniellapeters_official]

In a video posted to Instagram on June 27, 2024, the reality TV star thanked the public for showing concern for her safety and their prompt response to her S.O.S.

"Hello everyone, I'm making this post to address the last post that I made concerning the near kidnapping experience that I encountered on June 21 which was last week Friday. Firstly I want to thank everyone who has shown concern by calling, texting, commenting and tagging the necessary organisations that needed to be involved to ensure that this matter was handled urgently."

She announced that the cab driver who attempted to kidnap her had been apprehended by the police, and had also confessed to the crime.

"It has been a hard week, I have been to the police station and back, to the hospital. I just want to thank the police for handling this matter thoroughly and for their thorough investigation. As we speak the driver has confessed to everything I said."

"UPDATE! I am safe now and recovering. I would like to thank everyone who showed their concern throughout this time, God bless you. Be safe," she added in her caption.

Recall that on June 21, she took to Instagram to narrate her ordeal, describing how she booked a cab and became suspicious of his movement during the trip, and how the cab driver refused to stop the vehicle upon her request. She stated that she eventually had to jump out of the moving vehicle and sustained injuries which she subsequently had treated.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing. She has a first-class degree in mass communication and a keen interest in celebrities, pop culture and social media in general.



