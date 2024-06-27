BBNaija's Daniella breaks her silence after escaping kidnapping attempt

In a video posted to Instagram on June 27, 2024, the reality TV star thanked the public for showing concern for her safety and their prompt response to her S.O.S.

"Hello everyone, I'm making this post to address the last post that I made concerning the near kidnapping experience that I encountered on June 21 which was last week Friday. Firstly I want to thank everyone who has shown concern by calling, texting, commenting and tagging the necessary organisations that needed to be involved to ensure that this matter was handled urgently."

ADVERTISEMENT

She announced that the cab driver who attempted to kidnap her had been apprehended by the police, and had also confessed to the crime.

"It has been a hard week, I have been to the police station and back, to the hospital. I just want to thank the police for handling this matter thoroughly and for their thorough investigation. As we speak the driver has confessed to everything I said."

"UPDATE! I am safe now and recovering. I would like to thank everyone who showed their concern throughout this time, God bless you. Be safe," she added in her caption.