BBNaija’s Dami of Tami duo says housemates voted her out over ‘beef’

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She asserts that her housemates were threatened by her.

Tami [BBN]
Tami [BBN]

Following their eviction on August 5, 2024, the pair appeared as guests on the Morning Rush show hosted by Osi on the Beat 99.9FM, where they spoke about their time in the house and their recent eviction.

Osi asked, "Why do you guys think that they voted you guys out? Is it beef?"

Damilola, one-half of the pair, responded, stating that they were potentially voted out because their housemates were threatened by her.

"Yeah, they were probably threatened and they saw the drama coming in the next week and really wanted me out of the house because they know that I'm going to be trouble in the house," she explained.

"You don't look like you give trouble, though," Osi stressed.

"I don't? There is something under this girl," Dami responded, laughing. The host then asked Toyosi the same question and inquired as to why she and her best friend were evicted.

Toyosi responded, "I will have to go with her; they found us as threats, and people were picking on us because of whatever that happened. Dami had apologised to sort out the issue but they felt threatened and they wanted to do something about it."

After team Tami's one week in the house, they landed in the bottom four pairs along with Chekas (Onyelobi and Chizoba), Radicals, (Fairme David and Michky), and Streeze (Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge).

In a twist of events, the housemates were further permitted to agree between themselves on which housemates to save. After Ndi Nne publicly announced The Radicals, the other housemates were invited to the diary room to nominate one pair out of the three pairs left.

See the full Beat 99.9FM interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

