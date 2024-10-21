RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'BBNaija' star Vee reveals why she has never truly been in love

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She clarifies that she has never been blindly in love, specifically.

BBNaija star Vee has previously stressed that she is happy being single
BBNaija star Vee has previously stressed that she is happy being single

Recommended articles

Speaking with the Dear Ife podcast, the reality TV star explained that fully enjoying love requires a level of trust and vulnerability that she does not have yet.

"I don't think I've ever been in love. To enjoy love, you have to have no guard and completely trust someone and I think that's why I haven't been able to ever truly be there yet. I've loved someone but I don't think I've ever been in love, blindly in love."

Vee explained that even though she can look past some red flags in a partner, lying is one thing that she cannot stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is always something and I'm someone who would see a red flag and fold it into my pocket but I'm aware of it. Everyone has their red flags, but I think one major one that causes me to step back and keep my guard up is the lies," she said.

She recounted a previous experience where another woman came to her with allegations about her partner's loyalty and stressed that he lied about it when she confronted him.

Vee narrated, "I've been in a situation where a random account messaged me with screenshots, saying that they had been sending naked pictures to my partner. She said that she wanted to test our relationship on my behalf and he had seen them and liked a few.

"When I presented the situation to him, he said people were sharing his account with him and the story wasn't straight at the end of the day. I just knew that lies were being told because you can always sense when someone is lying," she concluded.

See the full interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gimba's 'Amince De Tsari' shows he's an artist to bet on [Review]

Gimba's 'Amince De Tsari' shows he's an artist to bet on [Review]

'BBNaija' star Vee reveals why she has never truly been in love

'BBNaija' star Vee reveals why she has never truly been in love

Nigerian Immigration 'arrests' Bobrisky during attempt to flee Nigeria

Nigerian Immigration 'arrests' Bobrisky during attempt to flee Nigeria

Netflix Original series, ‘Blood Sisters’ returns for a second season

Netflix Original series, ‘Blood Sisters’ returns for a second season

Paul Play Dairo says he’s yet to get any royalties since leaving Kennis Music

Paul Play Dairo says he’s yet to get any royalties since leaving Kennis Music

Actor Kunle Remi sends strong message to social media trolls

Actor Kunle Remi sends strong message to social media trolls

Actress Lolo says men are backing out of their responsibilities as providers

Actress Lolo says men are backing out of their responsibilities as providers

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ sets new Spotify streaming record

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ sets new Spotify streaming record

I've always wanted a big family - Wizkid's baby mama Jada P

I've always wanted a big family - Wizkid's baby mama Jada P

Pulse Sports

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seems like Peller and Jarvis are a couple!

Peller and Jarvis share heartwarming kiss at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Mr Macaroni stresses that children should be raised right [Instagram/Mrmacaroni]

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

Skales says he's the only one left in his bloodline

Singer Skales says he regrets not having baby mamas

Bimbo Akintola has never dated any actor [X/Onejoblessboy]

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals why she can never date an actor