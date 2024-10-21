'BBNaija' star Vee reveals why she has never truly been in love

Speaking with the Dear Ife podcast, the reality TV star explained that fully enjoying love requires a level of trust and vulnerability that she does not have yet.

"I don't think I've ever been in love. To enjoy love, you have to have no guard and completely trust someone and I think that's why I haven't been able to ever truly be there yet. I've loved someone but I don't think I've ever been in love, blindly in love."

Vee explained that even though she can look past some red flags in a partner, lying is one thing that she cannot stand.

"There is always something and I'm someone who would see a red flag and fold it into my pocket but I'm aware of it. Everyone has their red flags, but I think one major one that causes me to step back and keep my guard up is the lies," she said.

She recounted a previous experience where another woman came to her with allegations about her partner's loyalty and stressed that he lied about it when she confronted him.

Vee narrated, "I've been in a situation where a random account messaged me with screenshots, saying that they had been sending naked pictures to my partner. She said that she wanted to test our relationship on my behalf and he had seen them and liked a few.

"When I presented the situation to him, he said people were sharing his account with him and the story wasn't straight at the end of the day. I just knew that lies were being told because you can always sense when someone is lying," she concluded.

See the full interview below: