'BBNaija' star Soma accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says he instilled fear into her during their relationship.

Social media users have since rallied to Soma's social media in search of answers [Instagram/soma_apex]

Amid the drama surrounding Soma's split from former housemate Angel Smith, allegations that he cheated on her with Hilda circulated on social media. However, on November 6, 2024, Hilda took to X to debunk those claims and make some allegations as well.

She wrote, "I’ve been done with Somadina Anyama for the longest and seized communication since July but, he again reached out to me in August when he was being dragged on Twitter, accusing me of being “responsible or behind it."

Hilda made mention of a bracelet, which she claimed Soma accused her of stealing, alleging that he drugged, beat and tied her up in April 2024.

"I’m just going to put these questions out here for you all to ask him. Ask Somadina Anyama how the “stolen bracelet” got to me in the first place. Ask him what happened at my house in late April this year—how he drugged me, hit me, tied me up and smashed my phone—knowing he’d instilled fear in me over the years and thought that I wouldn’t speak up one day," she added.

In her thread, Hilda charged everyone to focus on Soma, not her, asserting that he was not as innocent as he seemed.

She wrote, "Ask him why he keeps lying to everyone, putting on a two-faced mask of innocence. The list is endless! I’ve kept quiet this long and moved on with my life, so please, you all , direct your attention to @soma_apex"

Social media users rook to Soma's social media pages demanding answers, but the reality star is yet to react to the accusations.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

