'BBNaija' star Queen Mercy celebrates with stunning images as she turns 30

The reality TV star made a series of posts to her Instagram on June 11, 2024, to mark the occasion. In some of her posts, she sported a long, detailed peach ensemble, complete with a cape. In her caption, she penned an inspirational note for the occassion.

She wrote, "Because I’m royalty no matter the circumstances, I keep my head up high, I re-adjust my crown👑 My dreams must be achieved, my purpose in life, is to impact the lives of people around me, cause a positive change, and be an icon of inspiration. For this reason, I refuse to let negativity hold me down for long; I brush it off like debris and keep moving forward. I am Queen, and I am a Gemini Queen, I never forget who I am. NEVER."

Queen Mercy's fans, followers and fellow celebrities took to the comment section to felicitate her, showering her with well-wishes, prayers and goodwill.

BBNaija alumnus Maria Chike Benjamin said, "Happiest of birthdays beautiful 🎂❤️."

Queen Mercy's husband David Oyekanmi also penned a heartwarming piece to her in the comment section, praying for her and doting on her.