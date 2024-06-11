'BBNaija' star Queen Mercy celebrates with stunning images as she turns 30

Recommended articles
The reality TV star made a series of posts to her Instagram on June 11, 2024, to mark the occasion. In some of her posts, she sported a long, detailed peach ensemble, complete with a cape. In her caption, she penned an inspirational note for the occassion.
She wrote, "Because I’m royalty no matter the circumstances, I keep my head up high, I re-adjust my crown👑 My dreams must be achieved, my purpose in life, is to impact the lives of people around me, cause a positive change, and be an icon of inspiration. For this reason, I refuse to let negativity hold me down for long; I brush it off like debris and keep moving forward. I am Queen, and I am a Gemini Queen, I never forget who I am. NEVER."
Queen Mercy's fans, followers and fellow celebrities took to the comment section to felicitate her, showering her with well-wishes, prayers and goodwill.
BBNaija alumnus Maria Chike Benjamin said, "Happiest of birthdays beautiful 🎂❤️."
Queen Mercy's husband David Oyekanmi also penned a heartwarming piece to her in the comment section, praying for her and doting on her.
He wrote, "Happy birth anniversary my precious jewel ❤️❤️❤️… I pray God bless the works of your hands, protect you and His mercies will forever be upon you.. thank you for all you do for us, your patience, sacrifice, support, love and care has been second to none.... I love you with all my heart."