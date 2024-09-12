ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Basketmouth sparks romantic speculations online with social media post

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Some social media users believe he may have found love again.

Social media speculates that Basketmouth may have a new lover [Instagram/Basketmouth]
Social media speculates that Basketmouth may have a new lover [Instagram/Basketmouth]

Recommended articles

On September 12, 2024, the comedian took to Instagram and posted a picture of him and Eze, which some people deemed as lovey-dovey-looking.

His post caption read, "About to step into the next chapter of my life.@mizvick"

Basketmouth's post was immediately met with congratulatory messages from his fans and followers, who felt that the comic had found love again, two years after his divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

A commenter expressed their joy in the comment section, saying, "Yoooooooooooooooooooo if you're happy .. I’m happy 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Blessings Upon you," and another read, "Congratulations, bro. We are ready."

"You've found and fall in love in this Tinubu Regime😮," another fan wrote, "Blessings on blessings. Congratulations Nwanne ❤️❤️❤️"

Another half of the commenters expressed their scepticism about the nature of Basketmouth's post, acknowledging that it may be a skit and not romantic in nature.

A fan said, "As the Master of Adverts that you are, I am sceptical about this post," and another person wrote, "I won’t believe it until after some weeks a skit is not released between the two."

ADVERTISEMENT
Some comments on Basketmouth's post [Instagram/Basketmouth]
Some comments on Basketmouth's post [Instagram/Basketmouth] Pulse Nigeria

It is worthy of note that Basketmouth and Victoria Eze have an upcoming movie that they wrote together. The film, A Ghetto Love Story, is a collaborative effort between Basketmouth and Victoria Eze, and aims to celebrate the resilience and resourcefulness of communities often pushed to the margins. With a realistic touch, the story explores themes of socioeconomic disparities and societal biases while diving into the complex nature of human connection through a blooming love.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Basketmouth sparks romantic speculations online with social media post

Basketmouth sparks romantic speculations online with social media post

You took an award that didn’t represent you - Do2dtun slams Tyla over VMA acceptance speech

You took an award that didn’t represent you - Do2dtun slams Tyla over VMA acceptance speech

Tyla says she represents Amapiano after winning Afrobeats category at 2024 VMAs

Tyla says she represents Amapiano after winning Afrobeats category at 2024 VMAs

Mohbad's widow, Wunmi pens touching tribute on 1st anniversary of his death

Mohbad's widow, Wunmi pens touching tribute on 1st anniversary of his death

1 year after Mohbad's death, here's what has happened

1 year after Mohbad's death, here's what has happened

Tyla beats Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido to win 2024 VMAs

Tyla beats Tems, Ayra Starr, Davido to win 2024 VMAs

Amirror's 'Run It' makes a play for Afrobeats success

Amirror's 'Run It' makes a play for Afrobeats success

Nigerian Skitmaker, Nastyblaq loses mother, shares emotional tribute

Nigerian Skitmaker, Nastyblaq loses mother, shares emotional tribute

My artiste received $750k as part payment - Gracey spills on purple stardust podcast

My artiste received $750k as part payment - Gracey spills on purple stardust podcast

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toke Makinwa and D'banj are good friends [Tori ng]

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Dammy Krane, Davido

'Please, I'm on my knees' - Dammy Krane begs Davido for forgiveness

Kate Henshaw stresses that Nigerian pedestrians have no rights [instagram/Katehenshaw]

Travel and see how other societies function - Kate Henshaw on Nigeria's pedestrian laws

Seun Kuti urges Nigerians to mobilise and organise [Areweonair.com]

Protest isn't enough, send signals that we are ready to replace them - Seun Kuti