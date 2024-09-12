Basketmouth sparks romantic speculations online with social media post

On September 12, 2024, the comedian took to Instagram and posted a picture of him and Eze, which some people deemed as lovey-dovey-looking.

His post caption read, "About to step into the next chapter of my life.@mizvick"

Basketmouth's post was immediately met with congratulatory messages from his fans and followers, who felt that the comic had found love again, two years after his divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

A commenter expressed their joy in the comment section, saying, "Yoooooooooooooooooooo if you're happy .. I’m happy 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Blessings Upon you," and another read, "Congratulations, bro. We are ready."

"You've found and fall in love in this Tinubu Regime😮," another fan wrote, "Blessings on blessings. Congratulations Nwanne ❤️❤️❤️"

Another half of the commenters expressed their scepticism about the nature of Basketmouth's post, acknowledging that it may be a skit and not romantic in nature.

A fan said, "As the Master of Adverts that you are, I am sceptical about this post," and another person wrote, "I won’t believe it until after some weeks a skit is not released between the two."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria