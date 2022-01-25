RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Banky W and Adesua Etomi celebrate their son as he turns 1

Odion Okonofua

Banky W and Adesua Etomi welcomed their son in January 2021.

Nigerian singer Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]
Nigerian singer Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]

Nigerian celebrity couple Banky W and Adesua Etomi's son turned one on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

The couple took to their respective Instagram pages where they penned notes to celebrate their son, Zaza.

For Adesua, she recounted her journey through pregnancy as she marked her son's birthday.

"A year ago, God gave me the best gift ever. He placed the most precious jewel in my care.A year ago, God saved my life after suffering a postpartum haemorrhage and I'm still here only because he had his way," she wrote.

"It's been a year filled with lots of love, joy, peace and laughter. Hazaiah, the one who yahweh sees. Champ My joyful baby My funny baby My pacesetter After Jesus, You are the light of our lives I am so grateful to God for you Nations will rise and call you blessed Nations will come to your light and Kings to the brightness of your rising."

While Banky expressed his joy over his son's birthday, describing himself as the most blessed man alive.

"I already knew I was the luckiest, most blessed man alive when God gave me Susu... then He gave us Zaiah. My goodness. This amazing young man is everything we prayed for and so much more. My heart is overwhelmed every single day with love, joy, and gratitude," he wrote.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi welcomed their son in January 2021.

