Bad Boy Timz was shot in the eye at age 9 by assasins in Mushin

During a recent conversation with Adesope Olajide, a Nigerian media personality based in the UK, Bad Boy Timz recounted the traumatic experience of being shot in the eye by assassins who were targeting his family in the Mushin area of Lagos several years ago.

Recalling the incident, he revealed that the assassins had aimed at his family's car and opened fire. Unfortunately, the intended target was his father's head, but the bullet ended up striking his eye instead.

"They were assassins, they didn’t even stop the car, they just shot the bunnet and started spraying. It wasn’t a robbery and they were looking for an Igbo family. When they heard my mum say e je kin ko awon omo mi, they were surprised.

"It was me, my mum, my dad and my immediate older brother, it was just four of us in the car in Lagos, Mushin to be precise. They just overtook us and started shooting, they didn’t even tell us to stop and I got shot in the eye because they were targeting my dad’s head and it went straight into my eye," he said.