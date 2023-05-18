The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bad Boy Timz was shot in the eye at age 9 by assasins in Mushin

Babatunde Lawal

The singer was asked about the current condition of his injured eye, to which he responded, "The eye is alright, I'm supposed to do another operation soon."

Bad Boy Timz. (TBD)
Bad Boy Timz. (TBD)

Recommended articles

During a recent conversation with Adesope Olajide, a Nigerian media personality based in the UK, Bad Boy Timz recounted the traumatic experience of being shot in the eye by assassins who were targeting his family in the Mushin area of Lagos several years ago.

Recalling the incident, he revealed that the assassins had aimed at his family's car and opened fire. Unfortunately, the intended target was his father's head, but the bullet ended up striking his eye instead.

"They were assassins, they didn’t even stop the car, they just shot the bunnet and started spraying. It wasn’t a robbery and they were looking for an Igbo family. When they heard my mum say e je kin ko awon omo mi, they were surprised.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was me, my mum, my dad and my immediate older brother, it was just four of us in the car in Lagos, Mushin to be precise. They just overtook us and started shooting, they didn’t even tell us to stop and I got shot in the eye because they were targeting my dad’s head and it went straight into my eye," he said.

He mentioned that although his eye is currently fine, he is making preparations for another surgical procedure in the near future.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats was huge before Drake got on it - Davido

Afrobeats was huge before Drake got on it - Davido

Bad Boy Timz was shot in the eye at age 9 by assasins in Mushin

Bad Boy Timz was shot in the eye at age 9 by assasins in Mushin

Wande Coal releases highly anticipated album 'Legend or No Legend'

Wande Coal releases highly anticipated album 'Legend or No Legend'

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

US paparazzi stalk Prince Harry, Meghan in intense 2-hour car chase

'The Real Housewives of Abuja' set to return for reunion

'The Real Housewives of Abuja' set to return for reunion

Audiomack's Creator app hits 1 million downloads

Audiomack's Creator app hits 1 million downloads

1da Banton releases highly anticipated EP '1da Shall Never End'

1da Banton releases highly anticipated EP '1da Shall Never End'

Apple launches new concert discovery features on Apple Music

Apple launches new concert discovery features on Apple Music

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afolabi was a well-known actor in the Yoruba movie industry

Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi is dead

Saint Obi was 57 years old when he died [TwitterOdu]

Nigerian actor Saint Obi dies after prolonged illness

Afolabi was a well-known actor in the Yoruba movie industry

'Daddy, please wake up' - Murphy Afolabi's daughter cries as he's laid to rest

Murphy Afolabi's death has elicited a lot of reactions from industry folks

'Murphy Afolabi hinted at his passing 30 minutes before'- Adekola Tijani