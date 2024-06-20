Ayra Starr and Tems are amazing - Wizkid reacts to Odumodublvck's statement

The singer engaged in an interactive session with his fans on X on June 20, 2024, and responded to their comments and questions.

A fan said to Wizkid, "So Ayra Starr and Tems are better than you. I’m glad you used your mouth to say Odumodu is not lying."

Wizkid clapped back at the fan and also commended the female singers, saying, "I see u weren’t raised by a good woman and love at home. Ayra Starr and Tems are amazing."

This exchange comes on the heels of singer Odumodublvck's statement that Tems and Ayra Starr were better than Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Fela because they had to overcome adversity as female artistes to break into the industry.

He said in his recent interview with Madam Joyce, "There was a time I was coming to London with Tems' manager, we were on the same flight, So I told Tems 'Big ups, you did it! What you and Ayra Starr have done is bigger than anything Wizkid has done or what Burna Boy has done. Quote me anywhere.'"

His emphasis laid on the accomplishment of being able to succeed despite dealing with people music producers or show promoters who ask for sexual favours.

"It is bigger than anything Fela has done because as a female artist out of every 10 show promoters, five want to have sex with you. Out of 10 producers, five want to fuck you and out of 10 artistes you look up to or the people you want to help you, they want to knack you," the singer explained.