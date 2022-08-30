AY Makun reads riot act to certain people disrespecting him

"I have come to realise that while it is not palatable in the sight of God to be raising your shoulders up or portraying that bossy attitude, it is most times what you need to earn the respect you deserve from some human beings," he wrote.

"When you are humble, there is every possibility that human beings will take you for granted. I personally prefer the simple leadership style of relating with everyone equally and freely. I love to mingle and relate with everyone irrespective of position or class. But it has always resulted in outright disrespect.

The comedian revealed how his humble personality has been taken for granted by the unnamed people.

"The minute I make some people very comfortable around me, they quickly feel too relaxed and forget to draw the lines when necessary. Most people fail to understand that no matter how playful your friend, senior colleague, or boss can be to you, there are some stunts or pranks you can’t just make towards him/her. That he has humbled himself to get along with you as a friend shouldn’t diminish the respect he deserves as your boss," he added.

"I have also seen how the extremely bossy and arrogant people are respected by the same people who take you for granted. They thread cautiously around the bossy ones, and do everything possible to avoid their troubles."

"Rather than hanging around disrespectful people who might end up ruining you emotionally and physically, find a way to avoid them completely. Notwithstanding i still believe being humble is a virtue. Let those who are taking you for granted continue, but the truth is those who appreciate you for being who you are will still hold you in high esteem."

The comedian did not reveal the names of the person or persons he was referring to in his post.

However, in May 2022, the actor and comedian spoke about his frosty relationship with his colleague, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth.

"I don't have issues with him. But people having unnecessary issues with you is the price you sometimes pay for being progressive," he replied.

"He has been battling with his ''uncontrollable superiority complex'' for the longest. So avoiding his incessant childishness only became necessary for my sanity."