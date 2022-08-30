RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

AY Makun reads riot act to certain people disrespecting him

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian comedian and actor AY Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]
Nigerian comedian and actor AY Makun [Instagram/AYComedian]

The father of two took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, where he shared a lengthy message addressing the situation.

Recommended articles

"I have come to realise that while it is not palatable in the sight of God to be raising your shoulders up or portraying that bossy attitude, it is most times what you need to earn the respect you deserve from some human beings," he wrote.

"When you are humble, there is every possibility that human beings will take you for granted. I personally prefer the simple leadership style of relating with everyone equally and freely. I love to mingle and relate with everyone irrespective of position or class. But it has always resulted in outright disrespect.

The comedian revealed how his humble personality has been taken for granted by the unnamed people.

"The minute I make some people very comfortable around me, they quickly feel too relaxed and forget to draw the lines when necessary. Most people fail to understand that no matter how playful your friend, senior colleague, or boss can be to you, there are some stunts or pranks you can’t just make towards him/her. That he has humbled himself to get along with you as a friend shouldn’t diminish the respect he deserves as your boss," he added.

"I have also seen how the extremely bossy and arrogant people are respected by the same people who take you for granted. They thread cautiously around the bossy ones, and do everything possible to avoid their troubles."

Ayo Makun [Instagram/AyComedian]
Ayo Makun [Instagram/AyComedian] Pulse Nigeria

"Rather than hanging around disrespectful people who might end up ruining you emotionally and physically, find a way to avoid them completely. Notwithstanding i still believe being humble is a virtue. Let those who are taking you for granted continue, but the truth is those who appreciate you for being who you are will still hold you in high esteem."

The comedian did not reveal the names of the person or persons he was referring to in his post.

However, in May 2022, the actor and comedian spoke about his frosty relationship with his colleague, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth.

Nigerian comedians AY Makun and Basketmouth [Instagram/AYMakun] [Instagram/Basketmouth]
Nigerian comedians AY Makun and Basketmouth [Instagram/AYMakun] [Instagram/Basketmouth] Pulse Nigeria

"I don't have issues with him. But people having unnecessary issues with you is the price you sometimes pay for being progressive," he replied.

"He has been battling with his ''uncontrollable superiority complex'' for the longest. So avoiding his incessant childishness only became necessary for my sanity."

It is no news that Nigeria's bubbling comedy industry is marred with cliques and rivalry.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single featuring Omah Lay

Bella Shmurda drops teaser for new single featuring Omah Lay

AY Makun reads riot act to certain people disrespecting him

AY Makun reads riot act to certain people disrespecting him

Watch the official trailer for Raphael Adeoshun's 'Citi Boys'

Watch the official trailer for Raphael Adeoshun's 'Citi Boys'

'Naija Star Search' set to launch in September

'Naija Star Search' set to launch in September

Beauty queen Precious Chikwendu reunites with estranged hubby Femi Fani Kayode and kids again

Beauty queen Precious Chikwendu reunites with estranged hubby Femi Fani Kayode and kids again

Chris Rock turns down offer to host Oscars 2023

Chris Rock turns down offer to host Oscars 2023

‘Journey of The Beats’ details the history of Nigerian music with vivid perspectives [Pulse Review]

‘Journey of The Beats’ details the history of Nigerian music with vivid perspectives [Pulse Review]

Ogranya expands his scope and gaze on 'Festival of The Sun' [Pulse EP Review]

Ogranya expands his scope and gaze on 'Festival of The Sun' [Pulse EP Review]

BBNaija 7: We voted housemates that pissed us off - Giddyfia

BBNaija 7: We voted housemates that pissed us off - Giddyfia

Trending

Funke-Akindele-and-JJC-Skillz

JJC Skillz celebrates ex-wife Funke Akindele on her birthday

BNXN (Buju)

Buju BNXN's alleged girlfriend accuses him of impregnating and dumping her

Davido and Wizkid's Mom

Davido all smiles in picture with Wizkid's Mom

Meghan Markle and her son Archie [Instagram/RoyalsLove]

Meghan Markle accuses British media of calling her children the 'N-word'