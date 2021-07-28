RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they only bathed their kids when they were visibly dirty

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Bathing everyday isn't that deep for the Kutchers.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher [Instagram/cinepydia]

American actors and couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have revealed how they only bathed their kids when it was necessary.

Recommended articles

The movie stars made the shocking revelation on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

"When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” Kunis said

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher [Instagram/cinepydia]
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher [Instagram/cinepydia] Pulse Nigeria

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point," Kutcher added.

The couple did not, however, reveal if they still take part in the ritual with their kids.

www.instagram.com

The couple was responding to Shepard’s theory that people “Should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day.”

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Kunis said.

Kutcher and Kunis started dating in 2012 after his divorce from actress Demi Moore.

They got engaged in 2014 and welcomed their first child that same year.

The Kutchers tied the knot in 2015. They have two children Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and Dimitri Portwood, 4, together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

YouTube Music announces the largest global Foundry class of artists to date with Bella Shmurda joining the program

Bright Chimezie's son graduates from the Nigeria Law School

Onyeka Onwenu blasts Obi Cubana's extravagant burial for mom, says she wants to be buried quietly

Baba Ijesha didn't sexually touch Princess' daughter in CCTV footage – Defence

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they only bathed their kids when they were visibly dirty

'If you're living off a man, don't give false narratives of how hard you work' - Georgina Onuoha

Paris Hilton says she is not pregnant

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye, Summer Olympics and more to watch this week on DStv, GOtv

Watch the Professor in chains in new 'Money Heist' season 5 teaser