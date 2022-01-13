RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

American actor Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split

They couple started dating in 2005 and got married in 2017.

American actor Jason Momoa a,"nd his wife Lisa Bonet split.

The movie star shared their joint statement via his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception…feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," part of the statement read.

"And so We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail," the statement concluded.

Momoa and Bonet started dating in 2005. They went on to welcome their two children together.

They secretly tied the knot in 2017.

