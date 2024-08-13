ADVERTISEMENT
All of una dey mad - Phyna blasts Twitter influencers

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She vows to show everyone "how razz and broke babes move."

On August 12, 2024, the reality TV star reacted to the trending hashtag, saying, "Just to be clear…I will start testing the money I don’t have and the connections I don’t have on some twitter idiots influencers even Una mama and all the Twitter influencers put together cannot save you….. just check me and see, I will show you how razz and broke babes move."

"Parody but the link na straight to your YouTube all of Una dy mad," she wrote in another post.

Her outrage comes after Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Wanni recently told a group of male housemates that Phyna was not as successful as former housemate Beauty, adding that Sheggz and Bella are the only ex-housemates from season 7 who are on Beauty’s level.

She said, “They disqualified Beauty the second week but she’s one of the most successful, apart from Bella and Sheggz. She’s doing good. She’s just bagged an endorsement deal.

“They disqualified her because of violence. She dey hot o! There’s one day Ilebaye did something, she removed her cap and threatened to beat her. Then her boyfriend danced with somebody else at the party and she used her wig to flogged him. And you know, physical violence is not allowed in Biggie’s house. So they disqualified her. She was disqualified two weeks but she’s one of the most successful people from her set. Even the winner is not as successful as she is," Wanni added.

However, after Wanni's statement, a parody account identified as Brain Jotter's created the hashtag 'Phyna not successful' and encouraged his followers to use it and shortly after, the tag began to trend on Twitter.

