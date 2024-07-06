All I want is joint custody, Davido tells Sophia Momodu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matter is currently a subject of litigation before the court.

Davido also expressed displeasure over Sophia’s usual reference to the death of his son, who died in 2022.

Davido, in an Instagram story, wrote: “Your constantly bringing up the death of my child at any point you can to just remind us of this tragedy that haunts us everyday of our lives.

“Imade will grow up to see I fought for her .. as for now u can have her P.S she won’t be a child forever.. enjoy Imade Aurora Adeleke ! Your father loves you!

“All I ask for is JOINT CUSTODY !! And nothing else! But cus it’s ‘Davido’ yall wanna act like yall can’t read. Smh .. I’m off this! Y'all be blessed and I pray this never happens to you.

“Joint custody – Both parents will have access to the child. Sole custody – Only a single parent will have access to the child 💡🧠.”

Meanwhile, Momodu, told a Lagos State High Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, not to grant the child’s custody to the musician.

She told the court on Friday that the applicant was not fit to be granted custody of their daughter because he is always not available and does not possess the ability to dutifully care for her.

She stated this in a counter-affidavit she filed in opposition to Davido’s suit seeking custody.

NAN reports that contrary to Davido’s claim that he had consistently fulfilled his financial obligations toward his daughter, Momodu told the court that the child was almost sent away from school because the artiste refused to pay her tuition fees.