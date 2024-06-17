Adekunle Gold explains why he remains active on sickle cell advocacy

In a recent interview with Larry Madowo on the CNN African Voices segment, the singer shared his personal journey and motivations behind his advocacy efforts.

"I want people with sickle cell to feel safe and to feel like they have help, and to feel like they have support. I only recently got the courage to speak up about it and a lot of people can't share their stories like I can," he explained.

Adekunle Gold revealed that he gained the inspiration to advocate for sickle cell patients while writing one of his songs.

He said, "When I was writing the song 5 star I was reflecting on my life and how I'm a miracle. There was a line that said 'Sickle cell showed me Crises' It was really a tough time for me so I just thought why don't I just lend my voice? People are dying, people are going through it."

"I have always known that I had sickle cell, I knew since I was a child that I couldn't do certain things. I was told 'You have sickle cell so you can't play in the rain like your peers.' I had crises every time when I was a child and was in the hospital back to back," he added.

The singer, who has always been open about living with sickle cell, emphasised the need for improved healthcare infrastructure and support systems for individuals living with sickle cell disease.

He explained, "I'm privileged to have access to these things, now think about people who don't have access to basic things to sustain their health. If the international organisations aren't doing anything about it, it's time to force their hands."

