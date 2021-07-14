RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Uche Elendu releases stunning photos to celebrate 38th birthday

The movie star stuns in four beautiful and classy dresses for her birthday photo shoot.

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu [Instagram/UcheElendu]

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has released some stunning photos to celebrate her birthday.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, where she shared the photos fans and admirers have been talking about.

"Shut Up!! Are you God??? I am BLESSED beyond your understanding. God dit it! What God cannot do does not exist!!!! Happy Birthday Queen!!" she captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to the movie star from all of us at pulse.

Elendu is a Nigerian actress, singer and entrepreneur.

The actress first joined Nollywood in 2001 before she took a break to face her marriage.

In 2015 she secured the lead role in a movie titled Ada Mbano. This movie was the catalyst that re-ignited her acting career.

