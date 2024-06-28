Actress Sharon Ooja narrates the love story of how she met her husband

In a recent interview with Bella Naija during her traditional wedding on June 27, 2024, she stated that she met her husband after a nasty breakup with a previous partner.

She narrated, “My love story is one that I’ll say is short of a miracle. I had just recovered from what I considered the worst heartbreak of my life, and I was filming, and my sister had said to me, a friend of hers wanted to speak to me, and I was like I wasn’t in the mood."

Despite her initial reluctance, her sister gave her number to Ugo, whom she eventually found to be remarkably persistent and smart.

Sharon said, “I didn’t want to talk to anybody. Anyway, she gives this person my number, and he is really smart. I was like, 'Who is this person, and we probably didn’t speak as much as we should."

After speaking to Ugo at length one day, she eventually realised that she had developed feelings for him.

“Months passed and he kept on trying to reach me, and I was like, this guy is really persistent. We kept on having really cute conversations, and one day, there was just one conversation that struck me. We spoke for about three hours. I was like 'I think I like this guy,'" she added.