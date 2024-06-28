ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Sharon Ooja narrates the love story of how she met her husband

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She says that they met through her sister, and they only dated for two and a half months.

Sharon Ooja and her husband Ugo Nwoke
Sharon Ooja and her husband Ugo Nwoke

In a recent interview with Bella Naija during her traditional wedding on June 27, 2024, she stated that she met her husband after a nasty breakup with a previous partner.

She narrated, “My love story is one that I’ll say is short of a miracle. I had just recovered from what I considered the worst heartbreak of my life, and I was filming, and my sister had said to me, a friend of hers wanted to speak to me, and I was like I wasn’t in the mood."

Despite her initial reluctance, her sister gave her number to Ugo, whom she eventually found to be remarkably persistent and smart.

Sharon said, “I didn’t want to talk to anybody. Anyway, she gives this person my number, and he is really smart. I was like, 'Who is this person, and we probably didn’t speak as much as we should."

After speaking to Ugo at length one day, she eventually realised that she had developed feelings for him.

“Months passed and he kept on trying to reach me, and I was like, this guy is really persistent. We kept on having really cute conversations, and one day, there was just one conversation that struck me. We spoke for about three hours. I was like 'I think I like this guy,'" she added.

“I travelled and realised that he hadn’t called me in like two days. I was like 'Why didn’t you call me?' and he was like 'You told me you were going to go out and have fun' and 'I was like yeah, I’m single' and he was like 'I didn’t I want you to be single no more'. We dated for literally two and a half months, and I was engaged in the third month. And we married two months after there," she concluded.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

