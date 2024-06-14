Actress Shan George comments on feud between Nedu Wazobia, Yvonne Jegede

In a video she posted on Instagram on June 13, 2024, George addressed the rift between Jegede and Nedu, offering her perspective on the situation and highlighting perceived faults from both parties.

She began, "You see this Nedu and Yvonne Jegede matter, the truth is that you have a right to speak out, stand to be corrected and apologise when you offend. This is what Yvonne has done and there is no need to escalate the issue."

The actress stressed that in her opinion, Nedu was only doing his job by asking Jegede questions on the controversial episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast which recently aired. She also emphasised that the subsequent escalation and rift between the pair was unnecessary because Jegede already apologised for her comments.

"What Nedu has done is his job and his own is to ask questions and make you speak up. So at the end of the day, he hasn't done anything wrong. It is your duty to get to that place and mind what you say but if you now go and talk too much, you apologise. I dunno why anybody is escalating this issue, she has said what she said and apologised. As far as I'm concerned, her apology is enough," she explained.

This dispute emerged after Jegede appeared on the podcast and afterwards issued a public apology to May Edochie and women in general for her previous statements.

The actress had stated that she saw no issue in actor, Yul Edochie, taking Judy Austin as a second wife to May. She stressed that the backlash the actor had received from the public was ironic because she felt many of his critics came from polygamous homes themselves.

However, in her apology, she stated that she had not meant to trivialise May's troubles, but was only trying to highlight the prominence of polygamy in Nigerian cultures. She also promptly apologised for her words during the show.