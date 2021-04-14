Nigerian actress and television presenter Rachel Bakam has died.

Bakam died at a private hospital in Abuja on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, after a brief illness.

Friends and family have all flooded her social media pages to pen their tributes to her.

Chocolate City Founder, Audu Maikori while eulogising the late actress described her as a passionate and hardworking woman.

"Rachel was a very inspiring woman, sister and mother- always had a smile, always positive and very very clear about her goals. I met her probably 17 years ago in Kaduna through a mutual friend and later on with her then husband Israel Edjeren," he wrote.

"More recently, we were in the same Kaduna Creative group where we mentor, support and share opportunities for empowerment - and she was always very active, passionate about any project concerning Southern Kaduna and Kaduna state as a whole- but with a keen focus on helping the less privileged and the displaced refugees across the country."

"The lady was always so busy I even used to wonder when she ever got to rest with her packed schedule! There have been quite a few deaths recently, but this one hit me hard!!! It hit us all very very hard cos we lost a true gem, the space she occupied, not many can fill today because she had a special flair about what she did and that flair was driven by her passion for her people. She will be dearly missed by us all. Rest In Peace Queen Rachel Bakam!"

Until her death, she was the CEO and Managing Director of Rayzeds Media Ltd, Founder and President of the Nigerian Water Ski And Wakeboard Federation (NWWF).