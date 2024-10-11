Actress Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju expecting baby number 2

On October 11, 2024, the actress took to Instagram to announce her happy news, posting a video cradling her growing baby bump. Her caption read, "Cooking..literally. 💕💕#Pregnancy #BabyNumber2 #JourneyToPartyof4 #àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa."

Akindoju's post received a warm reception from her well-wishers, followers and even fellow celebrities. Nollywood stars also took to her comment section to celebrate her good news and the latest edition to the family.

Actress Nancy Isime wrote, "Yasss! Congratulationsssss❤️❤️❤️," actor Tobi Bakre said, "Let’s goooooooooooo.

Omoni Oboli also commented, saying, "Congratulations beautiful," Shaffy Bello congratulated her, saying, "Aaaaeeeeyyy! Congratulations darling.Wa rure. Wa sore🙏🏾 IJN. "

"Oh wow!!!! A se were ni ise Oluwa!!! Congratulations to you and @chef_fregz - so happy for you guys, 🎉🎉" said another well-wisher.

Akindoju and Chef Fregz tied the knot back in 2018 in an exclusive affair attended by big names like Rita Dominic, Adesua Etomi, Shaffy Bello, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and many others.