I question the practice of changing names after marriage - Actress Kemi Akindoju

The actress took to X on August 25, 2024, questioning why women are expected to adopt their husbands' last names and whether this tradition is fair.

Akinyoju expressed her doubts, saying, "Honestly, if we really want to follow '2 shall become 1,' the couple should merge both surnames. I still question the children automatically coming from the man’s state of origin, his surname, and the fact that the man “owns” the child. The whole thing messes with my head so much."

She also highlighted how this tradition overlooks the woman’s role in childbirth, noting that she is yet to find scriptural backing for the age-old tradition.

"Yet it’s the woman who physically goes through a life transforming process to birth the children. Yet, she’s relegated. I may not have the answers, but it troubles my entire being and I am yet to find the scripture that says the woman must take the man’s name," she wrote.

Akinyoju also criticised the way boys are not raised to expect a change in their identity, while girls are trained to adapt to a new name and identity after marriage. She went further to suggest that women should have the freedom to choose whether to keep their maiden name, change it, or use a combination of both.

"Scripture actually says the man cleaves to the woman (but what do i know). Most importantly, a woman should be allowed to choose. Whether she wants to change her name or not or compound it. It’s sha somehow that boys are never raised to think their identity will change," the actress wrote.

