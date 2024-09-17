Actress Kate Henshaw reacts to bodyshaming from Twitter troll

On September 17, 2024, the actress posted a fun video to her Twitter, (now known a X) account, dancing in the gym with a colleague. Her post, which featured a joyful caption, “Energy never lies... No matter what, never lose your joy... Hold fast to it.. E get why.. Have a truly lovely day my authentic X family," was met with a range of responses from her followers.

While many applauded Henshaw’s energetic performance and cheerful dance, one comment from a user named Oluwabukola caught the actress' attention, as well as some followers.

The comment read, "Flat yansh. Aunty Kate, this your to match gym outfits ehnnn. Give me some now."'

The remark, which was interpreted as a backhanded compliment, drew criticism from Henshaw’s supporters.

One of Henshaw's followers slammed the X user, saying, "What a stupid, backhanded comment to post. Real women lift each other up, not pass backhanded compliments. For the record, a backhanded compliment is a comment that blurs the line between insult and compliment. Apologise to Kate and moving forward, think before you post."

Henshaw responded to her follower, saying, "She knew what she did... I don't need her apology...Thanks Elyzabeth."

"There is so much to say about you and your face for you to be this unnecessarily and blatantly disrespectful to another person. But we will give you the benefit of first time stupidity and let it slide," said another follower to the troll.

Henshaw replied to him, "Leave am abeg, make she carry her yansh dey go front mbok."

