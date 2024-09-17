ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Kate Henshaw reacts to bodyshaming from Twitter troll

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actress has emphasised that she does not need the troll's apology.

Kate Henshaw, however, did not respond to the troll directly [Instagram/Katehenshaw]
Kate Henshaw, however, did not respond to the troll directly [Instagram/Katehenshaw]

Recommended articles

On September 17, 2024, the actress posted a fun video to her Twitter, (now known a X) account, dancing in the gym with a colleague. Her post, which featured a joyful caption, “Energy never lies... No matter what, never lose your joy... Hold fast to it.. E get why.. Have a truly lovely day my authentic X family," was met with a range of responses from her followers.

While many applauded Henshaw’s energetic performance and cheerful dance, one comment from a user named Oluwabukola caught the actress' attention, as well as some followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment read, "Flat yansh. Aunty Kate, this your to match gym outfits ehnnn. Give me some now."'

The remark, which was interpreted as a backhanded compliment, drew criticism from Henshaw’s supporters.

Twitter troll body shames Kate Henshaw [X/katehenshaw
Twitter troll body shames Kate Henshaw [X/katehenshaw Pulse Nigeria

One of Henshaw's followers slammed the X user, saying, "What a stupid, backhanded comment to post. Real women lift each other up, not pass backhanded compliments. For the record, a backhanded compliment is a comment that blurs the line between insult and compliment. Apologise to Kate and moving forward, think before you post."

Henshaw responded to her follower, saying, "She knew what she did... I don't need her apology...Thanks Elyzabeth."

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is so much to say about you and your face for you to be this unnecessarily and blatantly disrespectful to another person. But we will give you the benefit of first time stupidity and let it slide," said another follower to the troll.

Henshaw replied to him, "Leave am abeg, make she carry her yansh dey go front mbok."

Kate Henshaw replies her followers [X/Katehenshaw]
Kate Henshaw replies her followers [X/Katehenshaw] Pulse Nigeria

The troll promptly deleted her original comment.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s superhero fantasy, ‘Iyanu,’ takes center stage at Lagos Comic Convention

Nigeria’s superhero fantasy, ‘Iyanu,’ takes center stage at Lagos Comic Convention

Wizkid kicks off 'Morayo' era with new single featuring Brent Faiyaz

Wizkid kicks off 'Morayo' era with new single featuring Brent Faiyaz

Actress Kate Henshaw reacts to bodyshaming from Twitter troll

Actress Kate Henshaw reacts to bodyshaming from Twitter troll

‘I don’t know if it's my calling’- Adunni Ade on her acting career

‘I don’t know if it's my calling’- Adunni Ade on her acting career

Wizkid's iconic single 'Ojuelegba' clocks 10

Wizkid's iconic single 'Ojuelegba' clocks 10

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

It's not about rice - Rema opens up about how he would give back to society

It's not about rice - Rema opens up about how he would give back to society

American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested amid trafficking allegations

American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested amid trafficking allegations

Nollywood film, ‘Why We Never Were’ wins Best Short Drama at TINFF

Nollywood film, ‘Why We Never Were’ wins Best Short Drama at TINFF

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seun Kuti urges Nigerians to mobilise and organise [Areweonair.com]

Protest isn't enough, send signals that we are ready to replace them - Seun Kuti

Do2dtun says Tyla should not have accepted the award if she was not put in the right category

You took an award that didn’t represent you - Do2dtun slams Tyla over VMA acceptance speech

Beyonce says she heard an AI version of her singing a song and it scared her [GQ Magazine]

We have so much access - Beyonce opens up about maintaining her privacy

Nigerian Skit maker, Nastyblaq loses mother

Nigerian Skitmaker, Nastyblaq loses mother, shares emotional tribute