Actress Doris Ogala clears air about marriage, says she is still in her husband's house

Odion Okonofua

Ogala had previously announced via Instagram that her marriage was over.

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala [Instagram/DorisOgala]
Nollywood actress Doris Ogala [Instagram/DorisOgala]

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has cleared the air about a recent post she shared on social media.

The actress had hinted about the collapse of her marriage, saying that she is now single.

However, in a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the movie star debunked the reports that her marriage had crashed.

"It has come to my notice that the posts I made about not staying in marriage by force was misunderstood by some people/bloggers/website and they have written that my beautiful marriage has crashed," she wrote.

"Let me state here that I am still married and give God the glory and lay may marriage at his feet. I hope this clarifies the misunderstanding. I still dey husband house. Thanks."

Ogala had shared a post via her Instagram page on Monday saying her marriage was over. She also said she was now a single woman.

She later deleted the posts.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

