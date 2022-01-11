Actress Doris Ogala clears air about marriage, says she is still in her husband's house

The actress had hinted about the collapse of her marriage, saying that she is now single.

However, in a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the movie star debunked the reports that her marriage had crashed.

Pulse Nigeria

"It has come to my notice that the posts I made about not staying in marriage by force was misunderstood by some people/bloggers/website and they have written that my beautiful marriage has crashed," she wrote.

"Let me state here that I am still married and give God the glory and lay may marriage at his feet. I hope this clarifies the misunderstanding. I still dey husband house. Thanks."

Ogala had shared a post via her Instagram page on Monday saying her marriage was over. She also said she was now a single woman.