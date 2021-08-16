Actress Doris Chima dies after battling cancer

The chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Lagos state chapter, Emeka Rising Ibe, confirmed the passing away of the movie veteran.

"She called me last week and pleaded due to ill health not to remove her from the verification exercise I embarked on to ascertain true members of the guild in Lagos," he told the Nation.

Pulse Nigeria

"Yesterday morning, I got a call that she was dead. Though I am yet to visit the family but it is a great loss for us. I pray for the repose of her soul."

Chima was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

According to reports, her breast was cut off to prevent the spread of cancerous cells.