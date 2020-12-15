Nigerian actress Cossy Orjiakor and her fiance Abel Jurgen have called off their engagement on the back of domestic violence allegations.

Both Orjiakor and Jurgen have accused themselves of being violent in the relationship.

It was Abel who first alleged that the Nollywood actress always attacked him at the slightest provocation especially when she is drunk.

“Finally it’s over between Cossy and I after she got in a fight with me after getting drunk. This is what she did to me got bitten from different corners,” Jurgen wrote on Instagram with photos of his injuries on some parts of the body.

While reacting to the allegation, Orjiakor first told Vanguard News that her partner was seeking for attention and denied inflicting the injuries on him.

“He is childish and needed attention. We had issues. I told him to leave my house since Tuesday. I was surprised to see he posted that, so we are truly over. I really don’t know. We had a fight. I really don’t want to talk about this. I did not bite him,” the actress said.

Further reacting on the allegation on her Instagram, then actress accused Jurgen of always acting violent and damaging her properties anytime he is drunk but added that always forgave him after he does frog jump to show he is sorry.

And despite showing Jurgen in another Instagram video doing the frog jump and apologising, Cossy revealed that she is moving on from the relationship and seeking a new partner.

Cossy Orjiakor shares a video that shows Abel Jurgen doing the frog jump and apologising Instagram

“For 9 months I played the role of a mum to you but not anymore,” the actress said in an Instagram post.

“So I’m moving on next week, there are things frog jumps can’t fix anymore,” she also said in her post.

The actress also went on to reveal that she started dating Jurgen out of boredom and after he inked her name on his body.

This mess is coming just four months after the former couple announced their engagement.