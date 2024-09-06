ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Woli Arole faces backlash over comments about women's safety

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has since deleted his post.

Woli Arole slammed for insensitive comment
Woli Arole slammed for insensitive comment [Instagram/Officialwoliarole]

Amid the ongoing outrage regarding the abduction of 300-level ABUAD student Christianah Idowu, who was murdered by her friend Adeleye Ayomide after collecting ransom from her mother, the actor made a post addressing women via Instagram.

On September 5, 2024, he wrote, "Message to the LADIES: The devil is on a rampage against young ladies' destinies. Can we see the rate of RITUAL KILLINGS. Ladies don’t fornicate around, don’t carry SUGAR DADDY, don’t follow one boy friend away for a weekend, don’t date BOYS you know that are doing FRAUD!!!. Be careful. Beware. Study your Bible, PRAY. Give your life to Christ. Your destiny is more than SEX and MONEY."

Woli Arole's now-deleted post
Woli Arole's now-deleted post [Instagram/Officialwoliarole] Pulse Nigeria
Arole's post was immediately met with anger and disdain from Nigerians, who promptly slammed him for his comment.

A comment read, "Women are being killed every day and this is all you could come up with, why not advice our fellow men to stop killing our women and protect them instead."

"One girl was killed in church after Night Virgil.. she was a devoted Christian if I can remember… let’s hold the guys accountable as well .. this barbaric nature MUST stop!"

"Always advice for the women, never one for the men! Mtscheeew," another comment read.

Comments from Instagram users
Comments from Instagram users Pulse Nigeria
Many users criticised Arole for his perceived lack of sensitivity and failure to address the broader issue of violence against women. They expressed frustration over the focus on women’s behavior rather than addressing the actions of perpetrators.

An outraged Instagram user wrote, "Something that WORRIES me sooooooooo much is how the message is NEVER EVER EVER saying "Young men, leave young girls to fulfill destinies,' 'young men, STOP ritualism,' 'young men, desist from being MURDERES'. Isn't that what we are supposed to be preaching????? I see comments like this and it aches my heart soooooo much. NEVER EVER EVER any message addressing the atrocities and their perpetrators. It will be well."

The actor then deleted his post on the morning of September 6, 2024.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

